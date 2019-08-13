The Banquet’s freezer is back in operation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good news for the Banquet!

The non-profit’s freezer is once again in operation almost two weeks after a malfunctioning sprinkler spoiled $15,000 worth of meat.

The Banquet posted on Facebook saying the freezer is all cleaned out and ready for donations of meat. Earlier this month, a sprinkler head had popped in the walk-in freezer, spraying water onto all the frozen food.

Volunteers had to throw out most of the meat.

However, now that the freezer is once again operating, the Banquet can start taking donations of frozen meat.

A big “Thank You”to everyone who helped clean the contaminated food out of the freezer and to Barbie for working hard… Posted by The Banquet Sioux Falls on Tuesday, August 13, 2019