The Banquet to serve to-go meals to prevent spread of COVID-19

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Starting at 6 p.m. Friday, the Banquet in Sioux Falls will be serving meals to-go. It’s all in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Thursday, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken asked that groups of 250 or more people not meet during the state of emergency. The Banquet serves an average of 300 meals a night. Today, the organization had plenty of help packing the food, but more volunteers will be needed next week.

“If you do have the capacity and heart that wants to serve at the Banquet, our arms are open here and we’ll be doing every precaution we can here to make sure that our volunteers are safe,” Marketing Director Andrew Hewitt said.

Volunteers are being asked to stay home if they have any know exposure to Coronavirus or if they have a high fever, cough or sore throat. The banquet will continue serving meals to-go until the state of emergency is lifted in Sioux Falls. The food mission is also asking for people to donate food containers to help with the distribution.

