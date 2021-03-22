The Banquet starts phased reopening of dining room

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and much of the winter, The Banquet hasn’t slowed down on its mission to serve people in need. Now, they’re taking a step toward normalcy by having their doors open once again.

Steve has been volunteering at the Banquet for the better part of thirty years. Not even a pandemic can stop him from donating his time to the cause.

“Rather than having the people come through the serving line – as many people are familiar with, they’ve come by the door and we’ve passed out the meals,” Steve said.

He says that even though he’s glad they’ve been able to serve, he and the guests are craving something more.

“You’re bringing them a meal, but they’re hungry for personal contact, so not being able to come inside and stuff, it’s been a challenge,” Steve said.

Starting Monday, March 22, The Banquet is taking its first steps in filling that need, by reopening part of their dining hall to guests.

“We’re only using part of our dining room: chairs have been taken out, social distancing is in place, so we’ve taken the necessary steps, we’ve really worked hard to make sure that our plan is solid and as safe as it can be,” Executive Director of The Banquet Tamera Jerke-Liesinger said.

The hall has a maximum occupancy of 350 people, for now, they’ll be only hosting thirty at a time.

“The first few days are going to be an experiment. How many people – how long will people occupy a table because the next folks will want to come in,” Steve said.

Jerke-Leisinger says guests and staff will still be asked to follow current CDC guidelines such as wearing masks and remaining socially distant.

“It’s been over a year, and I think everybody’s adjusted and we’ve learned how to live with the social distancing, our practices, and that type of thing,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

She says that inviting people in is also increasing the need for more volunteers…

“We’ve assured them that we’ve been doing everything safely as we possibly can,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

“This is a great way to give back for those who haven’t been blessed quite as much,” Steve said.

…and increasing the excitement to help people in need.

“It’s a step back toward what we’re used to and what we look forward to,” Steve said.