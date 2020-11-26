The Banquet, seeking volunteers, serves around 400 people on Thanksgiving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News got a look earlier Thursday at meal prep at The Banquet too.

Executive Director Tamera Jerke-Liesinger says they still need volunteers. On this Thanksgiving Day, she says the organization “would be so grateful for their help during the holiday season and throughout the winter months.”

“We’ve actually seen more people coming to our doors as this time period goes on, carries on, so the need is still there, the need is great, and we’re glad that we have volunteers that can help us meet that need,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

Jerke-Liesinger told us that she thought they’ll likely serve around 350 or 400 people for supper, which she describes as “an average night.”