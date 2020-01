SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the recent winter weather hitting parts of eastern KELOLAND, The Banquet is taking the time to ask for your help.

They took to Facebook to share that after the winter weather their supply of winter gloves, scarves and hats has dwindled.

They say that larger sizes are in high demand.

And that donations can be dropped off at their south door anytime from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.