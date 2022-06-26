SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – From gasoline to groceries, the prices of everything keeps increasing. That means more people may be turning to different services to help ease the impact on their wallets.

Volunteers play a crucial role in making sure meals are prepared for guests at The Banquet.

John McIntyre is one of those volunteers who comes in often to help out.

“Just became kind of a second home, started working one day, serving meals once in awhile, then they had a bunch of us come down every day,” volunteer, John McIntyre said.

Now those volunteers are needed even more as numbers at both Banquet locations are seeing an increase.

“Last year when we looked at our numbers, at our west side location, we were averaging under 100 a night with around ten kids, compare that to today’s date, we are averaging between 150 and 200, with 40-50 kids,” director of development and marketing, Andrew Hewitt said.

It’s the same situation at the downtown location.

At this location, they are serving 200 guests at breakfast and anywhere between 300 and 400 guests at dinner per day.

“We’ve seen a huge blowup of numbers of people that need our services, and there’s always different external factors we attribute that to, so it could be the gas prices, it could be inflation,” Hewitt said.

No matter how many guests walk through the door, McIntyre says they will be ready to help those in need.

“If we need to prepare 300 meals, we prepare for 300 meals, if we need 400 meals, we prepare 400 meals,” McIntyre said.

Hewitt says they serve 16 meals each week. If you’re interested in volunteering, click here.