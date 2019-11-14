The Banquet receives large turkey donation

The banquet in Sioux Falls got a special delivery Wednesday from the local chapter of the National wild turkey federation. They dropped off 41 turkeys.

That’s enough to feed families at the banquet on Thanksgiving Day as well as a few other meals. The group says this is a good way to kick off the season of giving.

“It makes a person feel food, especially this time of year over the holidays when people like to get together with families and have a nice meal. And again for those who for whatever reason can’t this is extra special for them and is just a good thing,” Ron Schauer with the National Wild Turkey Federation, East Dakota Chapter said.

The Banquet’s Thanksgiving Day meal will be served at 6 p.m. on November 28.