SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Banquet in Sioux Falls is gearing up for its annual Project SOS school supply drive and backpack giveaway.

They plan to distribute backpacks between August 2-18. Last year, they gave out over 4,600 bags and this year they’re hoping for even more.

“If people are wanting to get their backpacks or school supplies through Project SOS, we ask them to go to 211’s website and pre-register so they have their specific day and time that they can bring their children and get the backpacks,” Tamera Jerke-Liesinger said.

If you don’t have access to the internet, you can call 211 or the banquet to sign up for a backpack.

If you would like to donate or volunteer for Project SOS, you can visit the Banquet’s website.