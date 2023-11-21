SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An organization whose mission is to feed individuals and families living in poverty in Sioux Falls is marking Thanksgiving with an important fundraiser.

When you think of Thanksgiving, running probably doesn’t come to mind, but the Fun Run For The Banquet has become a staple of the holiday.

“It is that Thanksgiving tradition for a lot of families. They get up in the morning, they come out and run, and then they go home and start preparing for their holiday meal,” The Banquet Executive Director Tamera Jerke-Liesinger said.

The Fun Run is also The Banquet’s biggest fundraiser, with hundreds of runners giving a suggested donation of $20, and there’s some history behind that number.

“What started out as two guys going for a run on Thanksgiving morning 19 years ago has turned into the biggest fundraiser that The Banquet has,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

“We stopped by The Banquet when it was downtown and they were serving turkeys that morning, we gave them $20 each and we just said ‘thank you for all you do’,” Sioux Falls resident Jeffrey Schmitt said.

Jeffrey Schmitt and Rob Sevold got the ball rolling nearly two decades ago. Today, the importance of the event is only matched by the ease of participating.

“There’s no sign-up, there’s no necessities to it, they come to the fairgrounds that morning, Thanksgiving, 8:00 a.m., they give a free will donation, they can walk for a mile, they can run for six miles, they can do any route, and then they can really talk about what’s the benefit of giving thanks, giving money to The Banquet,” Schmitt said.

The Banquet hopes to raise $50,000 with the Fun Run, and donations are vital as the nonprofit serves nearly 200,000 meals per year.

“The Banquet is 100-percent privately funded, so every dollar that comes through our door makes sure that we can serve those 200,000 meals every year,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

The Fun Run For The Banquet begins at 8:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

If you aren’t up for a run, but would like to donate your time or money to The Banquet, click HERE.