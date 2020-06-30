The Banquet needs more volunteers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the past, KELOLAND Media Group has taken part in our parent company’s nationwide volunteering event.

But because of COVID-19, it didn’t happen this year. Instead we found a way to help locally while still social distancing and taking other steps to prevent the spread of COVID.

Today KELO served breakfast at The Banquet’s downtown location and supper at The Banquet west. Mike Townsend works at KELO and is on the board for The Banquet in Sioux Falls.

“Right now we are in dire need of volunteers. We running about a 73 percent vacancy,” Townsend said.

To protect both volunteers and guests, The Banquet has implemented contact-less serving and are doing to-go meals at both locations.