The Banquet hosts ‘Run for Food’ event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Banquet did more than serve meals on Thanksgiving Day, hosting its “run for food” event in Sioux Falls.

Run for Food 2020 was tabbed a “no frills” event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This year, we’re just staggering people as they come, they’re just going to take off. Give their donation, get their run in, and go home and get ready for their turkey dinner,” Executive Director Tamera Jerke-Liesinger said.

That doesn’t lessen the importance of the Run for Food, which is The Banquet’s biggest annual fundraiser.

“Really rely heavily on this event to kind of get us our momentum to keep us going throughout the year,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

Eight-year-old Sam Wurth was among today’s participants and helped collect donations alongside his dad and sister.

“We just kind of do it as a tradition, just to get our bodies pumping before Thanksgiving dinner and stuff,” Harrisburg’s Sam Wurth said.

Travis Fossing: And then you go out and eat a big meal?

Sam Wurth: Yeah.

There hasn’t been a lot to cheer about in 2020, but that didn’t dampen spirits today.

“On a beautiful day like today is, normal time, we’d be looking at 500 to 600 runners coming out to support us. We’ll see what today brings, but we’re just grateful for anybody who comes out and supports The Banquet on Thanksgiving Day,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

The Banquet is also hosting a virtual holiday auction. With items ranging from cleaning supplies to a half-hog, the online event is designed to help recoup revenue lost to the pandemic.

“We’ve got some great items out there that would be great Christmas gifts, so opportunities for people to take a look, maybe buy a present for somebody, and support The Banquet at the same time,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

The silent auction started Monday, and continues through December 5th.

If you’d like to make a donation to The Banquet, click HERE.