The Banquet, Helpline Center, team up to distribute Project S.O.S. backpacks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For years The Banquet in Sioux Falls has gathered items for its Project S.O.S., handing out supplies and backpacks to those in need during a big event. But COVID-19 is forcing a change to the typical plans.

Volunteers at The Banquet are working hard to pack more than 6,000 backpacks for Project S.O.S. This year, distribution will be done through deliveries and pick-up.

“When we figured out with the pandemic, that Project S.O.S. was going to look so much different, we really started to strategize, because we knew this was going to be a year of increased need,” The Banquet executive director Tamera Jerke-Liesinger said.

To help with distribution, The Banquet has partnered with The Helpline Center.

“The Helpline Center reached out to us with an amazing opportunity for our recipients of Project S.O.S. to be able to sign up prior to the event and actually have the option now of a delivery and so that makes that contact-free. It makes it much safer,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

The Helpline Center is seeing a greater need this year for school supplies. A grant is helping ensure the backpack deliveries will happen.

“When we had the idea to call The Banquet and see if we could help with our Door Dash grant, Door Dash and United Way Worldwide approved that school supplies were basic need for kids, so they approved the partnership and so we’re very excited to offer this alternative form to get backpacks and school supplies into the hands of our children,” said Betsy Schuster, Helpline Center VP of Program Development .

The Banquet receives donations all year long, but they’re still looking for donations and volunteers to help with the growing need in the community.

“Our volunteers are very small groups,” Jerke-Liesinger said. “Five to eight people right now come at a time, we encourage people to come with their social bubble. We are having people volunteer to pack the bags, hand the bags out and just make sure that the kids have a wonderful school year.”

With the help of two non-profits, kids are able to go back to school prepared, ready to learn.

“It’s a true example of collaboration and community partnership that we’re very excited to be a part of,” Schuster said.

The physical distribution of backpacks will happen from August 10th thru the 22nd.

To sign-up to receive a backpack from Project S.O.S., click here.