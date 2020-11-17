The Banquet gets turkey donation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Guests of the Banquet in Sioux Falls will enjoy a turkey dinner on Thanksgiving.

The East Dakota Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation dropped off its annual turkey donation to the non-profit Tuesday.

“Just to give back to people in the community that are less fortunate, maybe because of the pandemic, struggling,” Ron Schauer of the East Dakota Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation said.

The group donated 41 turkeys this year.

“Any turkeys that come in at this time obviously will be used for the Thanksgiving meal, but we can use those turkeys throughout the course of the year and in a year like this that’s a huge, huge benefit,” The Banquet Executive Director Tamera Jerke-Liesinger said.