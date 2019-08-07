The Banquet asking for donations after freezer mishap

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Banquet in Sioux Falls needs your food donations, after a malfunctioning sprinkler spoiled the food in the freezer.

Last week, fire alarms went off in the building, forcing everyone to evacuate. When staff went back inside, they noticed a sprinkler head popped in the walk-in freezer, spraying water onto all the frozen food.

According to the health department, thousands of dollars worth of food is now contaminated.

Courtesy of The Banquet

“We could really use help with donations of ham, beef, pork and roast beef, any kind of meat that we can serve in our meals here at the Banquet,” Madeline Shields, Director of Development and Marketing said.

Shields says staff are still cleaning the freezer, so they can’t start taking meat donations until next week.