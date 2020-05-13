The Banquet adapts, needs volunteers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic has meant widespread changes for many organizations, including The Banquet, which serves meals to people in need in Sioux Falls. In March the organization had just started serving at its new location in the northwest part of town when it switched to offering to-go meals exclusively at its two locations. The organization’s name itself references sharing food together- but that’s harder to safely do right now.

“The one thing that’s really missed by both the guests and the volunteers is that ability to interact with one another, that fellowship and sense of community,” Executive Director Tamera Jerke-Liesinger said. “So we’ve lost that for a little bit, but we’re just still happy that we’re able to provide the meals.”

Tuesday night at the Banquet’s west-side location, Jayme Hix and her three children are picking up dinner.

“It’s a huge deal to us,” Hix said. “We currently live in a motel and we have for a few months now, and it’s convenient, and it’s a home-cooked meal that’s healthy for my kids.”

Hix says she does this four or five times a week. If it weren’t for this place, they would have to find another answer.

“We would be having to figure out supper every night somewhere else pretty much, ’cause we don’t come every night but for the most part, this is the best-cooked meal during the week,” Hix said.

Jerke-Liesinger says that the number of guests The Banquet is serving at both locations has increased a little. And the organization needs volunteers.

“Our need for volunteers is very high right now,” Jerke-Liesinger said. “The summer months are always a challenge for us, but with everything that’s going on, obviously a lot of groups have chosen to cancel. While some of those groups have said even though we’re cancelling, not coming to serve, we are going to continue to pay for the cost of the meal, we still need volunteers to come in and help prep the meals and serve the meals.”

You can sign up to serve at The Banquet here.