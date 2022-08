HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Fair has found a replacement to perform on Sunday, September 4.

The Band Perry and special guests Lainey Wilson and Priscilla Block are set to perform in place of Lady A, who had to postpone their tour until 2023.

Officials with the State Fair say tickets are now on sale on their website, by calling 866.605.3247 or at the State Fair Box Office in the Nordby Exhibit Hall.