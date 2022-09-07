SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The streets surrounding the Washington Pavilion will soon be abuzz with art and entertainment.

The Sidewalk Arts Festival annually showcases art and artisans from across the region.

“Sidewalk Arts Festival is an incredible opportunity for vendors, artists, and the community alike to come celebrate the arts,” Washington Pavilion Director of Development Chelsea Cronin said.

This year’s festival will feature more than 230 vendors, activities for kids, and live entertainment, including dance and theatre.

“Every 30 to 45 minutes it’s going to be changing, always something fresh to keep it upbeat and exciting for all of our guests,” Cronin said.

“We’ve been working on the show piece by piece by piece but to see this little 30-minute piece come together beforehand is going to be really satisfying,” The Premiere Playhouse performer Alex Mathews said.

Alex Mathews is a performer at The Premiere Playhouse in Sioux Falls. The community theatre is performing a portion of its upcoming show, Young Frankenstein.

“We’re going to be doing a few ensemble pieces as well as some of the lead pieces by Dr. Frankenstein and it’ll almost be like the show summarized into 30 minutes,” Mathews said.

“The Sidewalk Arts Festival also serves as an important fundraiser for the Washington Pavilion and its many programs.

“Helping kids participate in camps and classes throughout the year, helping us bring incredible Broadway shows or performances, whether it’s supporting any of those areas there are so many things happening, arts, science, education-related that the Pavilion is participating in,” Cronin said.

All of which will be on display during the Sidewalk Arts Festival.

The Sidewalk Arts Festival runs from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.