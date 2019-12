Legislation passed in 2017 in South Dakota opened the door to licensing of a new classification of “professional midwives,” who can become certified to perform home births with far less training and education than “nurse midwives” who have been regulated in South Dakota for 40 years.

While midwives with the new professional certification have successfully delivered 10 babies since then (two of whom required transport to a hospital), one top medical official in South Dakota is concerned the new certification may legitimize lay midwives who can put mothers and children at risk.