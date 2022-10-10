RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Dozens of people took part in today’s Memorial Walk in Rapid City.

Over a hundred years ago, at least 50 children died at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School. Today, people are walking to remember the lives of those kids. Including Violet Catches, who’s walking for her Grandmother Mabel Holy.

“I believe that the children’s voices wanted to be heard and because for over a hundred and fifty years, they were dormant so to speak and kind of forgotten,” Catches said.

The walk begins at Sioux Park, where speakers including Mayor Steve Allender, shared a few words.

“It’s this entire community that really needs to recognize what’s happened and really just take a day and pause. One day a year, if that’s the minimum, one day to pause and remember what happened,” Mayor Steve Allender, Rapid City, said.

“The memorial walk is part of our team, our project’s commitment to the children. As soon as we knew that there were graves there and children had been buried on that hill in unmarked graves, we made a commitment to them to never forget them,” Amy Sazue, Exec, Dir. of Remembering the Children Memorial, said.

People held signs representing children who died as they walked to where the boarding school once stood.

“When this first started out, it was always sad. But today I feel really happy because today I feel different because maybe now these children are knowing that they are being remembered, they deserve to be remembered,” Catches said.

This memorial walk has been going on for over 5 years. The city hopes to keep it going for many years to come.

Starting this Fall, construction on the Remembering the Children Memorial will begin. The project is expected to be finished by Spring of 2024.