SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An organization dedicated to serving Veterans is using music to honor our local heroes.

The stage is set for VetAidSD at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, and the mission is simple.

“Providing an event for everybody to come together, celebrate America and celebrate those that served this country,” The Alliance Executive Director Brian Phelps said.

VetAidSD will celebrate Veterans and local heroes of all kinds through music.

“Let’s bring in some South Dakota popular bands, some people that tour the country, in Kory & the Fireflies and Danica Michaels,” Phelps said.

“Very first one, we’re honored to be playing it,” Kory & The Fireflies lead singer Kory Van Sickle said.

Kory Van Sickle is the lead singer of Kory & The Fireflies, and VetAidSD has him digging into the past.

“I’ve looked into my family a little more and my father was a Veteran, I knew that, but learned a little bit more of his story,” Van Sickle said.

Van Sickle isn’t the only member of the band with ties to the military.

“Our guitar player’s father, he ended up serving as a Sergeant for 20 years,” Van Sickle said.

Local military families are encouraged to post a picture of their own to be used during a special tribute.

“We’re going to have that behind us and the pictures will come and go and that’s one way we can honor them,” Van Sickle said.

And this is an event that will continue to shine a spotlight on Veterans for years to come.

“We’re planning to make this an annual event and celebrate America and celebrate those that served every year by bringing people together and sharing the good news and the good stories,” Phelps said.

The concert is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. Saturday at The Alliance. Danica Michaels will take the stage at 6:30, followed by Kory & The Fireflies at 7:30.