The Alliance hosts VA Caregiver Support Summit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Alliance in Sioux Falls hosted its first major event since the start of the pandemic today.

The VA Caregiver Support Summit was an opportunity for Veteran Affairs to share the resources they have to offer, while also learning about their community partners. The event also brought everyone involved together under one roof.

“It’s amazing. Everybody absolutely loves it. It was through the blessing of the VA Executive Leadership team to allow us to do this and try and keep everybody as safe as possible and folks are hungry for things like this, it’s been a long 15 months,” Nic Brokenleg said.

Caira Benson was the keynote speaker at today’s summit.