SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 27 “one of a kind” burgers brought a lot of people, along with hundreds of thousands of dollars into downtown Sioux Falls in January. Tonight their votes are counted and there’s a new burger battle winner.

The 9th annual Burger Battle has concluded and the restaurant winner is. . . Chef Lance’s on Phillips.

Chef Lance is no stranger to winning battles, the most recent one…

“It’s just crazy to think out of all them, the community of Sioux Falls liked us the best,” Lance White, Owner of Chef Lance’s on Phillips, said.

The submission dubbed The Tuscany Burger, had nearly 1,800 orders.

“I thought it was amazing, the flavors are good, the service was good, everything was good. I just loved it, it’s one of my favorite burgers ever,” Chelsie Huff, patron at Chef Lance’s on Phillips, said.

The winning burger idea started off as a fusion between two cuisines.

“Originally I wanted to do a pizza burger, and obviously pizza and pasta those flavors are kind of the same, so that’s how it transformed into the Tuscany burger,” White said.

Chef Lance isn’t the only winner. The economic impact of the Burger Battle is estimated to be close to a million dollars.

“We love seeing all the support and it’s just a huge win for Downtown Sioux Falls as well as these local businesses,” Sadie Swier, DTSF community outreach manager, said.

Chef Lance now has another trophy to add to his collection. He also won the Downtown Pork Showdown last year. The pressure is on to bring it for the tenth annual Burger Battle next year.

“This one wasn’t even over yet and I was already thinking, what am I going to do next year, how am I going to top this one?” White said.

If you didn’t get a chance to try that burger, not to worry, starting next Tuesday through the end of the month you can get it at Chef Lance’s on Phillips.

Here’s a look at the total number of votes counted, burgers sold and numbers of burger brawlers: