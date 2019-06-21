The 605 Summer Classic brings artists from around the nation to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls has another concert this evening, but it’s not the only concert happening downtown.

The 605 Summer Classic takes place this weekend. Volunteers are hard at work getting ready for the first night of the 605 Summer Classic .

Volunteer, Tyler Bowden: “I volunteer every single year,”

Reporter, Whitney Fowkes: “And you’re from out of town?”

Volunteer, Tyler Bowden: “I’m from Wisconsin,”

Reporter, Whitney Fowkes: “And you come up here to volunteer just for this?”

Volunteer, Tyler Bowden: “Just for this.”

Bowden has been to every 605 Summer Classic since it started, except for one.

“It’s just grown so much over the years. The bands they bring in every single year are great. We have some EDM and indie tonight I love that, and some hip hop tomorrow,” Tyler Bowden said.

Artists from around the nation will be playing here at the 605 Summer Classic.

605 Magazine puts on the event. Director of Sales and Marketing, John Snyder believes this music attracts a different audience than the Levitt Shell.

“The Levitt’s music is kind of probably aimed at a slightly older demographic with the style of music they play. Tonight is our EDM night, which for people who aren’t aware is electronic dance music, so it’ll be indie in the afternoon and then in the evening it’ll be electronic. I can pretty much guarantee no one going to the Levitt tonight is going to be interested in EDM,” Snyder said.

With a staff of around 25 people the festival is put together, and this year, it’s going to the dogs.

“We do it with a small group and its really fun, and we are going to write a nice check to Almost Home Canine Rescue, at the end of the weekend. And they’ll be out here helping get dogs adopted too. It’s our chance just to give a little bit to those guys and they’re a great partner for our event,” Snyder said.

The festival starts Friday at 6 p.m. and starts back up on Saturday at 2 p.m.