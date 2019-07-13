The 48th annual Brookings Art Festival

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a big weekend for artists and art lovers in KELOLAND. Thousands of people filled Pioneer Park in Brookings for the Brookings Art Festival.

200 artists set up tents filled with their art for people to take a look at.

Organizers say over 40 new artists have joined this year’s festival.

“We just love having the idea that art is for everyone. We have 15 categories of art, so there is something literally for everybody,” Shari Avery, Brookings Art Festival Publicity Director said.

This is the 48th annual art festival in Brookings.

Coming up tonight on KELOLAND News at 10, we take a look at how the festival has grown.