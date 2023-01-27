LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — From riding snowmobiles to skiing down a mountain, people who are visually impaired and mobility-impaired are experiencing the thrills of winter sports this week.

This is a week Pasquale Agnone and his guide Casey Keough look forward to every year.

“They do this, Alpine, snow shoe walking, and my favorite is snowmobiling over on the other side. So, they just run this awesome program in a very accessible town. We can actually feel free and independent. When we do certain programs, it feels isolating, like we are stuck in a hotel and that’s it, but this is just awesome,” Pasquale Agnone, participant, said.

Brianne Alley says Ski for Light taught her how to ski. She has been participating in the event since 1997.

“Ski for Light gives me the opportunity to know that I will have somebody to help me,” Brianne Alley, participant, said.

For approximately 15 years, Terry Peak has hosted Ski for Light. This year, there are well over a hundred participants.

“We want to give people the opportunity to come up and learn how to ski, snowboard, ride, whatever it is they like to do on the snow so this is just a really wonderful opportunity for a lot of people. Not only for those that get to participate but Terry Peak as well,” Linda Derosier, Terry Peak Ski Resort, said.

The Ski for Light participants, like Alley and Agnone urge others to take part in Ski for Light in the future.

“It’s an amazing event,” Keough said.

“It’s an awesome experience, you’ll never forget it,” Agnone said.

An experience everyone involved enjoys.

Ski for Light, Incorporated, was started in 1975. The event takes place in many different locations across the U.S.