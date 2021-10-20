That’s the way the cookie crumbles when you can’t find hired help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of businesses are still struggling to find workers and that includes The Cookie Jar Eatery in downtown Sioux Falls.



After nearly 20 years, it’s no longer offering a lunch menu; a tough decision that started this week.

“Ah, we’ve been advertising for almost a year now,” co-owner Glen Koch said.

Because they couldn’t find staff to help them out at The Cookie Jar, meals are out but the memories are still being made.

“We did soup, salads and sandwiches,” Koch said.

Cookie Jar co-owner Glen Koch says because he can’t find workers, trying to serve lunch just got to be too much for he and his wife.

“If Elaine was back decorating cookies, she would have to stop that, come over, take off gloves, handle the money, wash the hands, put the gloves on or I would make lunch for somebody and run back over here and do the same thing, take off the gloves, handle the money, wash the hands, run back over to the prep line; by the end of the day I was tired,” Koch said.

Now that they are no longer serving lunch, it’s giving them a chance to do what they do best: sweets.

“We are going to be more of a bakery and sweet shop,” Koch said.

After all, that’s been their bread and butter for nearly 20 years.

They recently got another opportunity, though, to sweeten their business when they took over the homemade fudge recipe from the owners of Young and Richards when they retired.

“They said would you guys consider manufacturing the fudge, so we thought, that would be good revenue,” Koch said.

Revenue that’s hard to come by when finding employees is hard.

But Koch says that’s the way the cookie crumbles when you are forced to make some tough decisions for your business.

“As long as it works for us,” Koch said.

Koch says they’ll continue to sell some of their soups in microwavable bowls that people can buy and take with them.

They’re also selling their fudge across the street at Child’s Play Toys.