SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Over 75 years ago, a World War Two cargo plane named ‘That’s All, Brother’ led the main invasion over Normandy that eventually dropped 13,000 paratroopers into battle.

Now that same plane is back in the air and will be on display at this weekend’s air show in Sioux Falls.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The history of this airplane is phenomenal,” pilot John Cotter said.

You might not know the name, but this C-47 cargo plane named ‘That’s All, Brother’ flew into the history books in 1944.

“I would venture to say probably the most significant airplane ever to fly in the history of World War Two that’s still flying,” Cotter said.

‘That’s All, Brother,’ which was a message for Adolph Hitler, led the main invasion over Normandy, also known as D-Day.

‘That’s All, Brother’ has been restored to its 1944 condition, including its D-Day paint scheme along with a thorough historic interior restoration.

It cost three million dollars.

The crew flew the plane into Sioux Falls today to be a part of the Air Show this weekend.

From the outside, the plane looks pretty big, but inside it’s much smaller and this is the static line that paratroopers would hook up to before jumping out the door.

Today they took about 13 media personnel up in the plane over Sioux Falls.

Gary Thimsen is a Vietnam Vet, who was with the 101st Airborne. He says when he flies in a plane like this, one word comes to mind; bravery.

“I think about a bunch of young men jumping out of an airplane at night, into a bunch of Germany anti-aircraft fire and doing it because they had to save the free world,” Thimsen said.

That’s All, Brother flew in every major invasion during WWII.