‘That Sounds Decent’ in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Imagine six bands in one outdoor location? That sounds decent.



Well it really does in downtown Sioux Falls, because that’s the name of the 8th annual festival that’s free and open to the public.

Isaac Show is hoping to put on a show like no other.

His band, ‘Later Babes,’ will be one of six performing on stage and on a 20 foot jumbo video screen in the parking lot of 8th and Railroad.

But he says the cool thing about the festival is that all the bands are local.

“We know all these people it’s not like a bunch of strangers getting together in a parking lot this is like a bunch of friends putting on a really really cool show,” Show said.

This is the 8th year for the event that mixes music with entertainment.

“It’s just a gathering of art, culture and community; is what we like to call it,” organizer Wes Eisenhauer said.

Wes Eisenhauer is the organizer. He says from Blue Grass to Hip Hop to R & B, ‘That Sounds Descent’ will have something for everyone.

“Our main goal with putting this festival together was to provide a space in Sioux Falls that has a high production value and really is a quality experience that you don’t have to travel to another bigger city or market to see,” Eisenhauer said.

They hope bringing everyone together in one location will help promote culture and diversity.

“And hopefully that reflects within the crowd that we attract and it’s not just a certain type of people we want to see the entire community show up,” Show said.

There’ll be plenty of food vendors on hand.

The Sioux Falls Skate Parks Association will also set up skate boarding ramps for kids.