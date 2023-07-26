SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Usually you see people coming to your front door on your security camera. But this weekend, a southwest Sioux Falls man captured a mountain lion venturing a little too close to his home.

“I look at the phone, and then all of a sudden, ‘What is that?'” Travis Palmer said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Palmer had quite the scare after catching a mountain lion on his security cam.

“I thought it was a cat right away. I send it to my neighbor, Nancy. Nancy’s got cats. She said, ‘That looks like a mountain lion.’ So then we had obviously had Animal Control come out,” Palmer said.

The video captured the lion around 5 o’clock Sunday morning. Animal control supervisor Patty Beckman says this is the city’s first confirmed mountain lion sighting of the year.

“Mountain lions are all around us. And they do pass through the city. But they’re just so quiet that people don’t even recognize that they’re here,” Beckman said.

While these sightings can cause a scare, Beckman says it’s not the first time a lion has found its way into the city.

“Mountain lions, they eat deer and they’re carnivores. So it’s probably coming through for food. And they do follow the river line. So I’m guessing it was probably just going back to the river to be able to follow it to the area,” Beckman said.

Palmer says this is his first encounter of any kind with a mountain lion and he’s okay with it being his last.

“It’s still a scary thought. Because everybody on the block has got small dogs and cats and smaller children. So it was like, we wanted to make people aware that this was happening, and hopefully they could find ’em,” Palmer said.

In a release sent Monday afternoon, the city says there is no threat to the public.