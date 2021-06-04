That fresh and familiar feeling of gathering together

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The weather was just about ideal for an outdoor event on Friday, if perhaps a little warm: a sunny, bright and hot environment in downtown Sioux Falls for a block party.

“My daughters and I decided to come down and listen to some music and have a couple drinks, yeah, kick off the summer,” Christy Pearson of Sioux Falls said.

“Music and food trucks, have some beers, hang out with my sister,” Jordan Salvas of Canton, S.D. said.

The last year didn’t deliver as many opportunities to gather with others in the same ways we did previously.

“It just feels nice to be out and feel like it’s normal again, and just like the days were a year or two ago,” Josh Katz of Sioux Falls said. “It’s nice.”

After the year that was, scenes like these can be fresh and familiar at the same time.

“I love people, and it’s good to people watch and to be a part of something big,” Miranda Douglas of Harrisburg, S.D. said.

“I like being around all the people,” Salvas said. “It’s wonderful to see so many happy people.”