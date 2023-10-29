SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People can start signing up for the Salvation Army Thanksgiving meals program next week.

You can sign up online starting Monday, October 30 through the Sioux Falls Salvation Army. The last day to register is Friday, November 3.

Any family in need of a Thanksgiving meal will qualify. Families will receive Thanksgiving meal fixings plus a Hy-Vee voucher for turkey or ham. You can pick up your meals on November 15 or 16.

The Salvation Army is also seeking donations in support of the program. Food or Hy-Vee gift cards can be dropped off at The Salvation Army Community Center along Cliff Avenue through November 10.