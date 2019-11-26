1  of  18
Thanksgiving meal served at George McGovern Middle School

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Thanksgiving is still two days away but a special turkey dinner was served Tuesday at George McGovern Middle School in Sioux Falls.

Former special education students returned to serve a Thanksgiving meal to staff, district officials and community members. Its all part of a program called RISE. This is the 10-year RISE students have put together the meal. From developing the shopping list to serving and eating the meal with dignitaries… the event provides hands on experience for the students.

“Just the organizational skills to plan and triple and quadruple the recipe to feed a 150, all the math skills that go into that. Then just the social skills that the meal provides. We are sitting at the table practicing conversation, turn taking and that’s a good life long skill,” teacher at George McGovern Middle School, Sarah Henrichs said.

The Ceder Rock restaurant in Rock Valley, Iowa donated turkeys for today’s meal.

