SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — November 11 is a day to honor veterans and thank them for their service, and that’s exactly what happened at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance.

Veterans, families and community leaders gathered to celebrate and honor past, current and future veterans.

“It’s one day a year where we can stop and just recognize why our country is the way it is,” Navy veteran Bill Brennan said.

Friday’s ceremony included tributes to each branch of the military, prisoners of war, and gold star families. As well as musical performances by the Singing Legionnaires.

Many of the veterans honored at the event served in the Vietnam War.

“It’s a great feeling because when most of us came home from Vietnam, we didn’t get a warm welcome, no one was on our side because they felt like we were doing the wrong thing,” Vietnam combat medic Daryl Bauer said.

“It does a lot for the times we were neglected or the times we were in harm’s way, we were not really welcomed when we came home,” Vietnam veteran Harold Meester said.

Keynote speaker Senator Mike Rounds stressed the importance of honoring and celebrating veterans.

“We need to thank veterans because the freedoms we have, that we sometimes take for granted, are there because of these men and women who put themselves on the front line,” Rounds said.

A message every veteran and family received.