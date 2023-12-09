AUSTIN, TX (Associated Press) — The Texas Supreme Court has put on hold a judge’s ruling that approved an abortion for a pregnant woman whose fetus has a fatal diagnosis.

The order Friday throws into limbo an unprecedented challenge to one of the most restrictive bans in the U.S.

The order by the all-Republican court came more than 30 hours after Kate Cox, a 31-year-old mother of two from the Dallas area, received a temporary restraining order from a lower court judge.

Cox is represented by the Center for Reproductive Rights, whose attorneys say they will not share her abortion plans, citing concerns for her safety.

In a filing with the Texas Supreme Court on Friday afternoon, her attorneys indicated she was still pregnant.