MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – Texas residents have been arrested and accused of an ATM burglary in South Dakota.

Authorities say 30-year-old Kytorrion Young, 24-year-old Alton Himes, 23-year-old Kendrick Kennedy, and 25-year-old Keivon Jones are charged with bank larceny and transportation of stolen money.

Officials say the burglary happened in Madison in December 2021.

The 4 are also suspected in other ATM burglaries in other states. A trial date has not been set.