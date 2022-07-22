MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A motorcyclist from Katy, Texas, was killed as a result in a three-vehicle crash on July 14 on Interstate 90 near Summerset, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said.

Gary Holcombe, 66, was driving a motorcycle when he slowed down to avoid a box that had fallen from a Chevrolet pickup, the State Patrol said. When Holcombe slowed down he was rear-ended by a GMC pickup pulling a utility trailer and was thrown from the motorcycle and landed in the north ditch of the interstate, according to the State Patrol said.

He was not wearing a helmet and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital, the State Patrol said. He died there on Wednesday, July 20.

Charges are pending and the crash is under investigation, according to the State Patrol.