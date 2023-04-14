BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A third Texas man plans to plead guilty to his role in a crime spree involving a stolen truck and an ATM.

Kytorrion Young has signed court documents admitting to helping steal more than $32,000 worth of 20 bills.

He’s one of four Texas men accused of stealing a pickup in Brookings and then crashing it into an ATM in Madison in December of 2021. Two other suspects have already pleaded guilty. They are still waiting to be sentenced.

The fourth suspect’s case is still making its way through the court system.