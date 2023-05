MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — A Texas man will spend a year and a half in prison for an ATM theft in Madison in 2021.

Alton Himes will also have to pay $100,000 in restitution.

Court documents say Himes and three other people used a stolen truck and towing equipment to break into the ATM at Dakotaland Federal Credit Union.

The group stole about $32,000 and then drove out of the state.

The three other people in the ATM theft are waiting on their sentences.