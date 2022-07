SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of two Texas men charged, in a historic cocaine bust in Sioux Falls, is headed to federal prison.

A judge has sentenced 30-year-old Isaias Santos Escamilla to 10 years behind bars for dealing drugs. He pleaded guilty in April. Last October, authorities pulled over Santos and another man near 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Inside their car, they found 62 pounds of cocaine and a gun.