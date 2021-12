LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Texas man is facing multiple charges after a crash northeast of Tea.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash in the area of 271st Street and Kerslake Place just before 8 a.m. Sunday.

A SUV was heading east when it crossed the center line and struck a pickup heading west. The 38-year-old driver of the SUV was arrested for Lane Driving, DUI, and Abuse or Cruelty of a Minor.