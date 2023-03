MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — A Texas man admits to stealing a pickup in Brookings, crashing it into an ATM in Madison and stealing more than $30,000 worth of 20-dollar bills.

24-year-old Alton Himes entered a guilty plea Wednesday in federal court. He’s one of four Texas men who were arrested in connection with the 2021 South Dakota crime spree.

Himes was convicted of a similar crime in Texas in 2019.