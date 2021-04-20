Teton Saltes from Pine Ridge shares his football journey leading up to the NFL draft

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — A kid who grew up on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota is hoping to fulfill his dreams by making a career out of playing football.

Whether it’s the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, or Green Bay Packers, this offensive lineman is grateful to play for any professional football team.

“I’ll play for anybody, anytime, anywhere, any weather,” Saltes said

Teeton Saltes went to school here on Pine Ridge up until middle school. Now he’s here at Lakota Tech, training for the NFL.

When Saltes moved to New Mexico, he started playing football late in his junior year of high school then moved on to college.

“Then a few games in, my phone rings, I look down and it’s Rocky Long with San Diego State and that was pretty cool. Then the next Oregon calls, then Texas, then it just starts rolling and rolling and then Oklahoma and I’m like, ‘Oh, man,'” Saltes said.

Saltes says his journey with football wasn’t always easy.

“Most players at the Division 1 level when they get there, they’ve played football their whole lives, they understand the game, what it’s about, the x’s and o’s. Me, I knew nothing,” Saltes said.

Saltes says his mom, Laticia Decory, and his family got him through.

“We just made sure that we supported him. We went to every single game, Notre Dame, everything and just watched him grow,” Decory said.

Decory, who has lived on Pine Ridge for most of her life, says she is very proud of Teeton.

“I think I’m still in shock. Sometimes I just sit there, when I’m just watching TV or I’m in bed and all of the sudden this mock stuff comes up on the NFL or I’m listening to the NFL driving and they mention Teton’s name and I’m thinking, ‘That’s my son,” Decory said.

Saltes hopes his success will allow him to be a role model for everybody, but especially young people in South Dakota, like his little brother, Eric.

“I love my brother, I’m grateful that I have him in my life,” Sampson said.

Teton Saltes and his family are hosting a small NFL draft party for his closest relatives next week. The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 29th and concludes on Saturday, May 1st.