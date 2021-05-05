Teton Saltes begins journey as NFL offensive lineman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota man arrives in New York today to fulfill his dream of playing in the NFL.

Teton Saltes of Pine Ridge played his college football at the university of New Mexico. He wasn’t drafted last weekend, but as soon as the draft ended he got calls from several teams and decided on the New York Jets. They signed him to an undrafted free agent contract and invited him to camp.

At 6-foot-4 inches and 325 lbs., Saltes has the physical tools to play in the NFL as an offensive lineman.

“To know that I made it to the camp and I’m affiliated with the Jets, it’s pretty crazy, you know its still hard to really understand or grasp what happened,” Saltes said.

Saltes is in New York for orientation and the start of rookie mini camp on Wednesday.

