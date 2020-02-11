Terry Peak stresses the importance of skiing safety after fatal collision

LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — A deadly skiing accident in Western KELOLAND has a South Dakota ski resort putting a greater emphasis on safety.

“We are starting a program called #rideanotherday. This program has been started with the National Ski Area Association in conjunction with a family who had suffered a loss,” Jennifer Ringling, Assistant Patrol Director at Terry Peak, said.

Ride Another Day hopes to raise awareness of the importance of controlling your speed on the slopes and being able to stop when you need to.

“Skiing is a great activity but if you are not in control and you cannot control your speed than it can be dangerous and we have seen that in the past,” Jacques Dupree, patrolman at Terry Peak, said.

24-year-old, Trenton Hofer, was killed Saturday afternoon when he struck a tree at Terry Peak. So today we are talking about some important things to know when you choose to go out on the slopes.

“You want to stay alert you want to make sure that you know what’s going on around you whether it be objects or skiers or other boarders,” Ringling said.

Assistant Patrol Director Jennifer Ringling says if you are approaching another skier on the slope you should make them aware of your presence.

“Just know your limits, you just got to make sure you know what you are doing out here,” Derek Ayala, snowboarder, said.

Derek Ayala says it’s also important to look before you leap and be familiar with the hill before you ride down it.

“It’s not like an every day sport like basketball or football, you can lose your life out here easily so always got to make sure to know your surroundings,” Ayala said.