Terry Peak Skiing Area gets ready for opening season

LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s snow in the Black Hills has people getting excited for the upcoming ski season.

Staff here at Terry Peak have high hopes for this year’s skiing season.

“We are looking forward to a great season, if last season has any indication of how this season is going to go, we are going to have a great year,” Derosier said.

Right now, season passes are on sale. Marking manager Linda Derosier says they usually sell quickly.

“We’ve had a good start to the month of October. The majority of those sales do come in at the end. But I think the season pass sales are going to be really good,” Derosier said.

Like many other businesses, the resort’s new General Manager, Bill London, says there are a few concerns with staffing.

“We need ski instructors, we need food people, retail people, I mean it runs the gambit. Then, out on the mountain there’s more technical stuff like grooming, running equipment, we have lift operators just a variety of positions, but we are optimistic that we are going to get them filled,” London said.

Regardless, London says excitement is in the air with the recent snowfall.

“The energy, the excitement about the approaching winter is definitely picking up,” London said.

Terry Peak is looking to start snow making operations around November 1st and a tentative opening around the first week in December.

Terry Peak is hosting a Job Fair November 13th.