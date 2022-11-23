LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — With cool enough temperatures and enough snowfall this year, Terry Peak Ski Area is able to open up right on time.

Skiers and snowboarders can start planning their trips to the Black Hills, because Terry Peak is opening up December 2nd.

“We think it will be a great year. And if the conditions are any indication, we should have a wonderful season,” Linda Derosier, Marketing Dir. at Terry Peak, said.

Last year, the resort opened a couple weeks late due to a lack of snow and moisture. But this year is a different story.

“Last year, our November was pretty dry. In fact, I think at the end of November everything had melted that we even had so we had to start from scratch December 1st. So this year, things look really nice,” Derosier said.

With Terry Peak planning to open in a little over a week, staff here say it’s also important to hit the slopes safely.

“Mainly, just slow down. It’s your first day back on the skis. So slow down and make some turns and enjoy the day,” Joe Lowe, Ski School Dir., said.

As you can see, all the departments are getting ready for the busy weeks ahead.

“And for anybody that is just starting skiing, it’s such an important thing to do to take a lesson. For a couple reasons. You’re going to be really happy with yourself because you are going to progress nicely and it should reduce the chances of you getting injured,” Lowe said.

To stay updated on what slopes will be open or any changes at Terry Peak Ski Area check out their website.