Terry Peak Ski Area gears up for opening day

LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — Terry Peak is gearing up for a tentative opening next weekend. Thanks to Mother Nature and snowmakers, things are looking good.

Skiers and snowboarders can get excited because these slopes are filling up with snow.

“Today we are being blessed with a couple inches of snow and we’re making snow at the same time and we are hoping it’s going to stay cold,” Shankey said.

There needs to be about 2 feet of snow for the slopes out here at Terry Peak to be safe enough for skiers and snowboarders.

Dave Shankey is the Lead Snow Maker at the resort.

“We turned on last night around midnight and I’m expecting that we will run until midday tomorrow,” Shankey said.

Downstairs at the Rental Shop, Head Technician Dan Brick says the skis are looking shiny new.

“For the start of our season, we have to do what’s called our pre-season testing where 100 percent of these skis behind me do need to get tested. We wipe them clean, we make them look good and if it comes to needing some work, we will take it to the back shop and we’ll do all the work that needs to be done on the skis,” Brick said.

While the rest of this week’s weather is expected to warm up, Terry Peak employees are hopeful for opening day.

“We feel pretty good about things, right now the equipment is still coming in but the nice thing is it’s new and it’s ready to rock and roll,” Brick said.

Terry Peak is looking for more workers in most of its departments.