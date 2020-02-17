Terry Peak Resort sees thousands of visitors over Presidents Day weekend

LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — People from all over visited Terry Peak during the long Presidents Day weekend, keeping staff on their toes.

Presidents Day weekend is one of busiest times of the year for Terry Peak. As you can see, there are still many skiers out today.

“We came down because our 11-year-old had a basketball tournament in Rapid City yesterday and the day before and then we came down to ski today,” Andrea Grubb said.

Andrea Grubb and her family are from North Dakota. They come to Terry Peak every winter.

“We planned this trip about 3, 4 months ago to come down here and ski today and maybe tomorrow morning for Presidents Day weekend because the kids are off,” Grubb said.

“I like how you can go really fast,” Macy Grubb, daughter of Andrea Grubb, said.

Terry Peak staff, like the Mountain Shop behind me, say that the flow of traffic has been constantly busy over Presidents Day weekend and through today.

“Most of our traffic did come from the eastern part of the state so Sioux Falls and Aberdeen and of course we saw a lot of folks from Bismarck too this weekend,” Linda Derosier, Marketing Director for Terry Peak, said.

Terry Peak officials say they have seen several thousand people come through the resort this weekend.

“A lot of places get the Monday off and so it makes for a nice long weekend. It gives them a good opportunity to get out of town and come out and have a snow weekend,” Derosier said.

The Terry Peak resort is promoting a safety awareness campaign called #rideanotherday. Its mission is to remind skiers and snowboarders to always take precautions out on the slopes.