Terry Peak prepares to open the first weekend in December

LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — With the snow this week, that means the skiing season is right around the corner and Terry Peak is getting ready for visitors.

Soon these slopes won’t be empty.

Linda Derosier, the Marketing Director for Terry Peak, says half priced season tickets are selling really well this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Skiing and snowboarding is kind of a natural social distancing you might say, hopefully you’re skiing at least 6 feet apart if not further,” Derosier said.

Derosier says the tentative opening weekend for the resort is December 4th through the 6th. Then, they will close that week and hope to open permanently after that.

“We’re excited for the snow and we are excited that we can offer safe outdoor recreation to all of this region,” Derosier said.

Tom Marsing, the General Manager and President of Terry Peak Skiing Area, says that in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the resort will be taking several health precautions, like: serving food and other amenities outside, using hand sanitizer, as well as posting signs to promote social distancing, wearing your mask and sanitizing, throughout the resort.

“It’s going to be a challenge for us all and it’s going to be all of us in on keeping everything going and stuff but I think it’s going to be pretty positive,” Marsing said.

Marsing says Terry Peak shutdown ten days before the actual closing date last year.

“It was best for all of us at that time. Now we think we are ready to jump into it and we’ve got a good handle on it now,” Marsing said.

Crews will start making snow if weather permits.