LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — Winter sports enthusiasts in Western KELOLAND can get excited because it won’t be too long before the Terry Peak Ski Area opens to skiers.

A fresh layer of snow covers the slopes out at Terry Peak.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While it’s not ready for visitors quite yet, staff here at the resort are getting excited.

“The summers get a little lonesome up here so we are excited to see people come up and the fresh snow always gets us excited,” Lindsey Hildebrand, Business Manager, said.

Here at Terry Peak, the resort got about 5 to 6 inches of snow since Monday. And with snow making just starting, this is great news.

“It helps to put some moisture into the ground, gets a little bit of a start on getting the moisture in there so that when we do start getting cold weather, it freezes up quickly and we can start making snow and it can start to stick,” Derosier said.

Not only that, but season pass sales are selling quick. Marketing Director, Linda Derosier, believes it’s going to be another busy year.

“Sales are holding neck and neck with other years so it’s looking good,” Derosier said.

This year, the skiing resort is going paperless. Now visitors who come to the slopes do not need to print off passes or wait in line, they can have them right on their phones.

“Our online store is up and running for season passes and gift cards. We will launch tickets, lessons and rentals as we draw closer to the season,” Hildebrand said.

“We are looking at just over a month away for us to be on the snow and everybody is excited up here at Terry Peak,” Derosier said.

The Staff is hopeful to have the resort open the first weekend in December. However, it all depends on the weather.

Terry Peak is also in major need of more staff to come work this winter season.